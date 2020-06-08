SMH: Man Says NYPD Shut Down His Post-Curfew Party On Private Property, Claims Officer Called Him The N-Word During Aggressive Arrest

Blue went on to say that when he tried to intervene after one of the officers pushed his mother to the floor, he was also taken down and slammed on his right shoulder, on which had just undergone arthroscopic surgery last week.

“When they were attacking my mother, I got in between them and next thing I know, my arm is behind my back, I’m slammed to the floor, and the same arm that I’m trying to hold up now, they slammed me on it,” he said.

From this altercation with police, Blue also suffered a severely sprained wrist that is now wrapped in a cast, plus clearly visible marks on his wrists from the zip ties that were used in his arrest.

The New York resident shared a cell with his friend Samuel Gifford the night of his arrest. Both of them claim that the officers whispered the N-word to them while they were on the ground being arrested.