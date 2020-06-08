For Your Viewing Pleasure: Prince’s Estate Releases A New Video For “Baltimore” In Response To The Current State Of America [Video]

Prince’s estate has decided to weigh in on everything going on in America right now by re-releasing one of the icon’s politically-charged records, “Baltimore,” along with a new music video.

The track was originally released back in 2015 as a response to the killing of Freddie Gray. Sadly, 5 years later, the song is still more than relevant as the country continues to protest following the latest victims of racism and police brutality: Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd.

The new visual shows footage of the 2015 protests in Baltimore as Prince’s poignant lyrics roll across the screen. The video ends with a quote from Prince: “The system is broken. It’s going to take the young people to fix it this time. We need new ideas, new life.”

The re-release of this song and the new video accompanying it was followed by a handwritten note from the singer that the estate shared on Twitter.

“Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of ‘Love 4 One Another.” his estate wrote in Twitter. “In this note that he kept in his personal archives, he wrote a message that still resonates today.” “Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl,” the note reads. “INTOLERANCE.”

Not only does this release pay homage to everything going on in the world right now, the video’s release also comes on what would have been the singer’s 62nd birthday. Watch the visual for “Baltimore” down below: