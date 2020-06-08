Meg Thee Stallion Impresses With 'Dear Class of 2020' Performance
#DearClassOf2020: Meg Thee Stallion Gliding Into A Split For The 2020 Graduates Sends Fans Into A Left-Cheek, Right-Cheek Tizzy
Megan Thee Stallion just delivered one of the most profound graduation performances in history! Thanks to Youtube, the internet witnessed Meg jump into a split to entertain 2020 graduates across the world. It was epic!
The “Savage” rapper performed a fully produced, at-home virtual medley right after this year’s all-star YouTube ceremony wrapped. The unprecedented performance includes a 10-minute mashup of her hits “Big Ole Freak,” “Hot Girl Summer,” “Captain Hook,” “Cash Shit” and “Savage.”
The entire clip is a huge, twerk-friendly poolside house party and hands down, a stellar performance. The entire choreography is inspiring, however, people online can’t seem to get over this epic moment right HERE during her “Big Ole Freak” segment:
Whew, the range! Fans on twitter could not contain their composure. HIt the flip!
