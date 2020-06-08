Here’s What Happened When Raymond Santana Married Deelishis After Only A Year Of Dating

Good morning. I just think it’s crazy that Raymond Santana married Deelishis. Like, good for them but also pic.twitter.com/0RNoqpqOfp — big mama ya arm! (@THEbritch_) June 7, 2020

While the world was ablaze with protests and pandemic hysteria, former “Flavor of Love” contestant Deelishis married 1/5 of the Exonerated 5 Raymond Santana in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony that shined through the ugliness of these trying times.

The reality star and heart-eyed hero tied the knot in front of a star-studded crowd that included Pretty Vee, Shamea Morton, Donna Lombardi of “Black Ink Crew” and Kandi Burruss who also served as the bridesmaid.

Over the past few months, the newlywed couple has intrigued social media and fueled endless chitter-chatter that continued hours after the ceremony.

Omggg miss deelishis the legend just got married n I'm cryinngg pic.twitter.com/T47S7w4aac — hulu ♡ (@internalies) June 8, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Raymond Santana & Deelishis jumping the broom on the flip.