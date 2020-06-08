“They’re Dating?!” Moniece Appearing With Shemar Moore While He Defends Being Biracial Has Fans Confused AF

A clip of “The Young and The Restless” actor Shemar Moore and “Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird” vet Moniece Slaughter hanging out has fans scratching their heads. Even more confusing, they appear together as Shemar opens up about being proud to be Black and “proud to be white too” in a rant about being biracial and not denouncing his white side.

“I understand what it is to be treated like a n*gga when I don’t have my fame and when I’m in the wrong place at the wrong time, and nobody knows who I am. Then I’m just a n*gga in the street. I’ve been thrown down on the sidewalk in my lifetime. I understand what it is. I haven’t gone through the George Floyd situation. I have not gone through that, but I know what it is. But I’m not gonna denounce the other side of me, because I’m looking at humanity…”

Shemar recently lost his mom, Marilyn Wilson-Moore. He continues, letting people know he still loves his half-white side, her side of his gene pool:

“Black, white, green, and yellow, there’s good and bad on all sides. I understand that I am brown. I understand that I am Black. I understand that I am a n*gga, ok? But I am not gonna denounce my momma.”

We hear him, but we’re just distracted that he’s…with Moniece. As were fans, who question in the comments if they were dating. How do you think these two linked up?