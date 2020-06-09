#TeamIssa Swoons Over Nathan & Lawrence, Roots For Issa To Choose Both
Quite The Peenundrum: #TeamIssa Swoons Over Nathan After Re-Swooning Over Lawrence, Roots For Issa To Choose BOTH
We’re only a few days away from the “Insecure” season finale where we’ll find out if Issa ends up with Lawrence or Nathan (or both or neither) while somehow patching things up with miserable Molly (who might not have a BFF or boo by the end of the episode).
Whew yes, this Sunday should be full of surprises that might include a Condola plot twist, the resurfacing of a ghost from Issa’s past (perhaps Daniel?), Molly realizing that she’s been Mollying terribly all season, Andrew cussing Molly smooth out or a courtesy update on Tiffany and Kelli who we haven’t seen in episodeS.
But, ahem, right now, at this very moment, all eyez are on Issa, Nathan and Lawrence who currently have #TeamIssa in a heart-fluttery TIZZY.
Peep the #TeamIssa hysteria over Nathan and Lawrence on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.