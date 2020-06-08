Get In Hu-Mi-Li-Ation: Nancy Pelosi And Dems Rock Kente Cloth And Take A Knee; Black A** Confusion Commences

Okay, let’s start with the good: Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats came together to create a new Justice In Policing Act. They were supported by the Congressional Black Caucus in their efforts to create a world where Black people aren’t ravaged by police misconduct. Their plan included:

• Bans chokeholds

• Bans no-knock warrants

• Requires bodycams

• Demilitarizes the police

• Ends racial profiling

• Limits qualified immunity

• Police misconduct database

• Lynching a federal crime

That’s great. Nothing wrong with that. We support it. However, they could have done without this.

They all took a knee to honor George Floyd. Great. They did it while wearing KENTE CLOTH. This set the entire internet on fire as people saw this as prime pandering and unneccessary. Just give us our rights and leave all that extra mess alone.

Hit the flip and see just how badly this calamity got them clowned to hell.