Rumor Control: Evelyn Lozada Speaks Up About Ex-Fiancé’s Domestic Violence Arrest “Carl Has Never Put His Hands On Me”

Evelyn Lozada decided to clear the air after the rumor mill chatter tried to link her former fiancé Carl Crawford’s domestic abuse charges to her relationship with him.

Last week Crawford was arrested after a woman he had been dating alleged he threatened her with a gun and attempted to strangle her. We’re not sure whether some people assumed that woman was Evelyn Lozada, who dated Crawford for four years or if people simply associated Lozada’s history as an abuse survivor and believed Crawford may have abused her as well, but Lozada was compelled to address the rumors.

Lozada took to Instagram with a video making it clear her son’s father never abused her.

Her caption read:

My truth ♥️ With all that’s going on in the world right now, I hate that I have to even address this… I will always be empathetic to ANYONE who has experienced any form of domestic violence and in NO WAY would I ever undermine anyone else’s alleged experience. That is their story to tell. However, after numerous calls, tweets, DM’s and bloggers claiming that I’ve said that my ex-fiancé, Carl Crawford, intimidated or physically hurt me, I felt I had to speak regarding my relationship with Carl.

The Carl I’m hearing about lately is not the Carl I personally know. During our 4 Year engagement & while co-parenting our son, Carl has never been violent or threatening. We have a positive relationship. Again, I take the time to speak on this for my son, who I never want to grow up and feel as if his father hurt his mother in any way. I also do this because I won’t allow bloggers looking for clicks to manipulate MY story and take away from those women who need their true stories heard. There is NO story here and I have no additional comments. If anyone is struggling with an abusive relationship and is looking for resources or help, please reach out to info@evelynlozadafoundation.org

Do you think Evelyn’s message will reach its intended audience? We’re glad to hear that she has a good relationship with her son’s father and hope it continues to remain that way. We’re also glad Evelyn stressed the importance of believing and supporting women who suffer abuse. It’s good that she continues to support domestic violence survivors.