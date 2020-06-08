STAY FOCUSED: YG Defends Decision To Shoot A Music Video Amid 50,000 Peaceful Protestors In Hollywood

YG Defends Shooting Music Video Amid 50,000 Peaceful Hollywood Protestors
Protests around the world are entering day 10 with no sign of slowing down until actionable changes are met and satisfactory. In Los Angeles the protests are filling every corner of the city with multiple protests by different groups, ages, and races far and wide. This past weekend, YG announced he would partner with Black Lives Matter LA to host a protest downtown. This announcement came just days after the rapper released his new song, “FTP”.
Upon the release of the single, it instantly became the soundtrack to Los Angeles protests just like “FDT” has been the soundtrack to enduring this whole miserable administration the past 4 years.
With YG being a fixture for Los Angeles, the people did not disappoint and over 20,000 plus showed up to protest with him. But the problem, for some, came when they learned YG ended up shooting a music video while protesting.
Rapper Chika in particular was NOT pleased and she made that quite clear.
The crowd didn’t seem to mind the music video shoot and the production went down without any problems. When YG heard the rumblings on social media and the fact that people had an issue with him shooting the video, he wasted no time addressing them and added that 50K people showed up in solidarity.
“All of us protesting are on the same side here,” He wrote. “Instead of questioning each other’s activism we should be directing that energy at the cops and the government and helping to create the change we want to see. Stay focused and stop that social media judgement without knowing facts and hurting a cause we all a part of.”
The real story here is me and Black Lives Matter brought out 50K people today to peacefully protest and unite for change.”
Basically, YG’s response is that he shot his video while drawing attention to the cause, and if you’re upset about it, you were probably just looking for a reason to start some slander.
For anyone out there talking I don’t question your advocacy and don’t think you should question mine. See you gotta understand that a lot of people out there they see me as a N*gga. They don’t see the black proud man. They see a kid from Bompton and they expect violence. They hear FTP and they think I’m gonna come and burn my city. So we showed up and did it right. We proved them wrong. The real story here is me and Black Lives Matter brought out 50,000 people today to peacefully protest and unite for change. I wanted to document that so when they hear this song and think we are reckless and violent they see a peaceful protest of all different people coming together for a common cause. That is history. That is breaking down these stereotypes on our people and our neighborhoods. All of us protesting are on the same side here..instead of questioning each other’s activism we should be directing that energy at the cops and the government and helping to create the change we want to see. Stay focused and stop that social media judgement without knowing facts and hurting a cause we all a part of. We got a real enemy and it ain’t eachother. On my momma! 🎥 @yakooza
Chika, however, stands by what she said.
“I said what I said, f*** y’all,” she captioned an IG TV video breaking down her issue with the video.
What do YOU think about YG”s video shoot amid the protests???
