SMFH: California Man, Who Stood Around Smoking A Cigarette After He Ran Over & Killed A Protester, Speaks Out

This past Saturday, a black man, Robert Forbes was struck and killed in Bakersfield, California while peacefully protesting. According to the GoFundMe page, Robert was a part of a group of around 100 people who were walking in the westbound lanes of California Avenue with vehicles following behind them. However, police say traffic was flowing as normal on the 45 MPH road and when Forbes crossed the street, he was hit. Witnesses say the car was going between 30 and 50mph.

The outrage began after protesters chased the car and once the man was stopped, he wasn’t even placed in handcuffs for his actions.

This man ran over a black protestor and the police would not put him in hand cuffs and let him stand around and smoke a cigarette and protected him. The man he hit is #RobertForbes pic.twitter.com/nJ8bQtop31 — Ø (@mvgold_) June 4, 2020

The video went instantly viral on social media, causing outrage as the suspect stood behind police calm, relaxed, and smoking a cigarette, unbothered by what had just occurred. Cops initially stated that the incident happened because Robert was in the roadway, but after the backlash, police have now said the investigation is still open.

These signs for Robert Forbes are being posted around #Bakersfield. pic.twitter.com/uBm95efdMN — Matt Lively (@mattblively) June 7, 2020

This is the murders car !

This is vehicler manslaughter !

(AT THE VERY LEAST)

This is our home Bakersfield which has let a murder walk away after smoking cigarettes!

#JusticeForRobertForbes pic.twitter.com/zXsq3CN34V — Kintsugi Keem (@NotKeem_) June 6, 2020

After a few days of public backlash, the driver, Keith Moore, in a since-deleted Facebook post, spoke up about the accident. In his post, he brings up Robert’s criminal past, in which he was acquitted, after claiming he didn’t see the protesters. Keep in mind, the group was 100+ people.

I don’t have a big platform but I found the Facebook of Keith Moore the man who ran over and killed Robert Forbes HES ON FACEBOOK TRYING TO DEFEND HIMSELF. People dug up Moore’s criminal record so he looked up Robert Forbes and made a post (Robert was acquitted for them) pic.twitter.com/TF6AkEP2TZ — #SayHerName (@itsnikkiibaby) June 8, 2020

The investigation is still open.