BET Airing Live Coverage of George Floyd Funeral, Killer Cop’s Bail Increased To $1.25 Million

Bacon boy Derek Chauvin’s first initial court appearance included a bail increase. The former cop who killed George Floyd and sparked worldwide protests with one ashy, unwashed knee and an unauthorized license to kill, appeared before a judge via video feed while handcuffed at the Hennepin County Jail. The Star Tribune reports that Chauvin’s bail was raised by $250,000 to $1.25 million Monday afternoon.

The reason for the increase was in part because prosecutor Matthew Frank argued that the “severity of the charges” and the strength of public opinion against Chauvin “made him a more likely flight risk.”

The Star Tribune reports that neither the former officer who squeezed the life out of George Floyd nor his lawyer objected to the bail increase.

Conditions of Chauvin’s bail include that he has no contact with the Floyd family, that he not work in law enforcement or security, that he surrender any firearms and licenses to carry, that he remains in Minnesota under court supervision, and that he sign a waiver of extradition upon his release.

Why he’s even UP for bail is beyond us, but we’ll just leave it alone—–for now.

His next court appearance will be June 29.

Relatedly, if you’re looking to join the Floyd family in remembrance, a live stream and live coverage of George Floyd’s funeral services will take place tomorrow on BET. George Floyd who’s been dubbed the “man who changed the world” has already been memorialized in Minneapolis and a public viewing took place today in Houston. Tomorrow he will be laid to rest next to his late mother at a cemetery in Pearland, Texas.

Ahead of the burial, he will be memorialized at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. Confirmed guests include Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Floyd Mayweather, Congressman Al Green, and Bishop James Dixon.

BET will air live coverage and live stream the service during their “BET Remembers: George Floyd” special anchored by BET News’ Marc Lamont Hill. You can watch Tuesday, June 9 at 12PM E/11AM C on BET, BET Her, BET.com, BET’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page.

R.I.P. George Floyd.