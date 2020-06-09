Feline Philanthropy: Doja Cat Donates $100K To Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund

Despite all the recent drama that happened, Doja Cat is making strides. The Internet has moved on (for now) from the #DojaCatIsOverParty surrounding her participation in alleged “racial chat rooms” and that “Dindu Nuffin” track named after a racist police brutality slur. Since then, Doja’s apologized for “doing dumb s–t” and has been noticeably absent on social.

On Friday however, Doja spoke out on what would’ve been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. Instead of just speaking on the unarmed EMT who was shot eight times by Louisville police in her sleep Doja’s donated $100K to a fund set up for her family.

“Happy birthday to the beautiful Breonna Taylor, who would have been celebrating her 27th birthday today,” Doja Cat wrote on Instagram. “I am donating $100,000 to Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund #BIRTHDAYFORBREONNA and I am inviting you all to honor and celebrate her with me by donating whatever you can and signing her petition – the link is in my bio.”

Very, very, good Doja.

The fund has exceeded its $500,000 goal with over $5 million in donations.

Other celebs including Gabrielle Union, Snoh Alegra and Justin Timberlake are continuing to push the Kentucky Attorney General to bring charges against Officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankinson, and Myles Cosgrove.

Arrest the cops who killed #BreonnaTaylor

Their names are Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankinson and Myles Cosgrove. — Snoh (@snohaalegra) June 8, 2020

ARREST THE COPS THAT KILLED #BREONNATAYLOR. And outlaw “no knock” warrants in every state right after that. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 8, 2020

The fight continues.

Click HERE to see how you can help get justice for Breonna Taylor.