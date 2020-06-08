Judge Sets 1501’s Carl Crawford’s Bail At $10K After Allegedly Strangling Gal Pal At Gunpoint; Faces 10 Years In Prison (Exclusive)

Carl Crawford is out on $10,000 bail and is facing up to a decade behind bars following his arrest for choking out his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, BOSSIP has learned.

Last week, a Texas judge set Crawford’s bail at $10,000 after he was charged with felony assault of a family member – impeding breathing. If he’s convicted, he faces up to 10 years in state prison and/or a $10,000 fine, according to Texas state statutes.

Crawford made bail June 5 with the help of a local bondsman, and under the terms of his release, he has to stay away from his alleged victim, remain in the Houston area and not use any substances – especially alcohol, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Cops said last month, an allegedly boozed-up Crawford showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s house, slamming her head against the wall and strangling her with a gun in his hand after he accused her of having an intimate relationship with another man.

The alleged victim said he choked her repeatedly and so hard that things started to go black, and he only stopped when her one-year-old daughter came up to her.

The news comes as his son’s mother, reality star Evelyn Lozada said Crawford never physically abused her during their relationship.

Crawford is due back in court next month. We’ve reached out to Crawford’s lawyer for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.