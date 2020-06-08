SZA Suggest We Privatize Police Departments
Defund That Bih: SZA Shouts Out Her Uncle Who Is A Cop While Calling For Defunding Of The Police
R&B singer SZA has the perfect attitude towards the police while also having family in on the force. She revealed in a tweet that she has a Black uncle who is a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, but she still is joining the fight to ‘defund the police.’ She tweeted:
“My uncle is a black officer in Ferguson .. I love him .. so much. Still gotta defund the bih”
Welp. A Twitter user challenged SZA’s logic a “f*cking dumb” but she had a response for her too!
Twitter User: “You people are so fucking dumb asking to defund police , who the fuck ya want in the streets , Feds ,CIA, military . Be careful someone started that slogan to implement harsher control but ya keep picketing that slogan.”
SZA: “Listen here DUMMY . Jewish and communities have privatized police and ambulance all the time. No one says anything .. why we can’t REBUILD On a larger scale ?”
Good point! Do you agree with SZA’s take on privatizing police?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.