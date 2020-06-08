Rest In Peace: Bonnie Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Has Passed Away At 69

More sad news for R&B fans, Bonnie Pointer, of The Pointer Sisters has passed away according to TMZ reports.

The outlet shared the following family statement from Bonnie’s sister Anita:

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.” Anita continues, “Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”

Bonnie was one of the original Pointer Sisters but she left the group in the mid-1970s to pursue a successful solo career. She was signed by Motown Records after leaving her family’s group and released three albums and several successful singles, probably most notably, “Heaven Must Have Sent You.” A disco version of the song peaked at #11 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

As a member of the Pointer Sisters, Bonnie also won a Grammy for Best Vocal by a Duo or Group in the country music category for their crossover hit “Fairytale.”

Bowen was wed to Motown exec Jeffrey Bowen until the early 2000’s.

Pointer’s sister June passed away in 2006 from cancer. She is survived by two other sisters.

She was 69.