Lil Wayne Tells Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe A White Cop Saved Him Following A Childhood Suicide Attempt [Video]

Lil Wayne has been one of the most vocal pro-police rappers his entire career, to the point where his comments come off as insensitive when asked about police brutality. Wayne’s pro-cop stance came from the now-infamous story of him shooting himself on accident as a child and the black officers being negligent while a white cop he calls “Uncle Bob” rushed him to the hospital before he bled out.

Wayne recently joined Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on their show, Undisputed, to talk about his personal experiences with the police. Wayne and Skip are very close friends in real life–and Skip even has an iced out necklace from Wayne that he wears each show, similar to the one Weezy once gifted his ex-fiancèe La’tecia Thomas. Wayne and Skip’s very private friendship spilled over in the show when Skip accidentally called Wayne out on his story, stating that the childhood shooting was a suicide attempt rather than an accident. That detail is something Wayne initially denied until recently, with Wayne stressing how important mental health is and how life was much different back then–and not in a good way.

During the segment, Shannon breaks it down for Wayne, explaining to him that Uncle Bob’s” privilege to be labeled a “non-bad cop” isn’t a privilege that’s afforded to most black people. Wayne defends himself and his statements as being taken out of context by the media.

You can watch the entire exchange below.