Whoa Dude! Bill & Ted Return For Totally Excellent New Adventure In ‘Face The Music’ Teaser

In honor of Bill & Ted Day, Orion Pictures dropped the official teaser trailer (and teaser poster) for “Bill & Ted Face The Music” (that you can watch below).

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves).

The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. The film also stars Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

Bill & Ted return to face the music in theaters on August 21, 2020.