Bye, Bigots: Mein Kampf-y KKKouple “Miss Hitler” And BF Sentenced To Prison For Membership In Hate Organization

Racism and debutantes aren’t exactly the peanut butter and jelly type of combo that one would expect but here we are.

According to Mirror UK, a woman named Alice Cutter, a former Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant, and her boyfriend have been sentenced to 3 years and 5.5 years respectively for their membership in a racist organization called National Action. Cutter previously entered the pageant with the name The Buchenwald Princess which is a reference to the WW2 camp where over 50,000 Jews died. Both she and her bae Mark Jones were accused of exchanging racist and anti-semitic messages with NA.

In addition to those two, three others were imprisoned for their participation in the right-wing extremist group. Garry Jack, 19-year-old Connor Scothern, and 28-year-old Daniel Ward were all sentenced to four-and-a-half years, 18 months, and four years respectively. Police found brass knuckles and knives at Cutter and Jones home.

During her trial in March, prosecutors said that Cutter had entered the pageant as a way to recruit others to the “racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic organisation” as dubbed by Home Secretary Amber Rudd who banned National Action in 2016. Among the many messages that Cutter shared, a few of them were “jokes” about gassing Jews and using one of their heads as a football.

