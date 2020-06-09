Seriously Scummy: Ex-Cop Charged In George Floyd Murder Is Seeking Public Donations For His Defense Fund

As if the former police officers who took part in George Floyd’s murder weren’t already awful enough, one of the cops is seeking donations in order to pay for his legal fees.

According to reports from TMZ , one of the accused ex-cops is in need of financial assistance, and he’s hoping the public will lend a hand in paying for his legal defense.

Amid nationwide protests over the unjust killing of George Floyd–partly at the hands of officer Thomas Lane–the former officer’s family is soliciting donations online. His bail has been set at $1 million, and if convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison.