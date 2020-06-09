Seriously Scummy: Ex-Cop Charged In George Floyd Murder Is Seeking Public Donations For His Defense Fund

Source: The Washington Post / Getty
As if the former police officers who took part in George Floyd’s murder weren’t already awful enough, one of the cops is seeking donations in order to pay for his legal fees.
According to reports from TMZ, one of the accused ex-cops is in need of financial assistance, and he’s hoping the public will lend a hand in paying for his legal defense.
Amid nationwide protests over the unjust killing of George Floyd–partly at the hands of officer Thomas Lane–the former officer’s family is soliciting donations online. His bail has been set at $1 million, and if convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison.
Following the initial arrest of Derek Chauvin, Lane and the two other ex-officers were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder, and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter.
Through the family’s donation website, Lane’s loved ones try pleading his case, arguing that he did everything he had the power and authority to do to save George’s life last month. They also point out that Lane suggested rolling Floyd on his side, which prosecutors say Derek Chauvin refused to do.
The family goes on to claim that Lane called for the ambulance prior to George losing consciousness, and when it arrived, Lane “did not hesitate to jump into the Ambulance where he started performing CPR to try and save George Floyd’s life.”
In their plea for help with legal fees, the family says chain of command is the only thing that stopped Lane from doing more to save George Floyd. They also note he was brand new on the job, with the now-infamous incident happening just 4 days into his time on the streets.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.