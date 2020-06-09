Man Sues Gervonta Davis For Breaking His Hand On Night Out; Wants $250K (Exclusive)

A Maryland man has sued Gervota Davis for jumping him and fracturing his hand on a night out after he recorded the boxer arguing with the cops.

Ricardo Jose Rodriguez sued the 25-year-old lightweight prizefighter for assault, battery and false arrest for allegedly battering him and holding him against his will, his complaint states.

Rodriguez said both he and Davis were enjoying an evening out separately in Sept. 2018 at the Rosebar Lounge in Washington, D.C. when Davis got into a confrontation with another patron and later began arguing with police, who responded, outside of the venue. Rodriguez said he and a friend went outside, the friend and began recording the fracas. Davis became irate, threatening to knock the friend unconscious, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Rodriguez said the friend put his phone away, and they walked to his car to leave. He said Davis and his entourage followed them, confronted them and surrounded his car, blocking him from leaving. He said Davis demanded their cell phones. When Rodriguez refused, he said Davis went berserk on him. Rodriguez said Davis first tried to grab the phone from him, and then pummeled him on his head, hands and chest.

The alleged victim said he suffered a fractured hand, injuries to his ribs and mental and emotional anguish. He wants Davis to pay him at least $250,000, plus punitive damages and interest.

Although the case was filed in December 2018, it has languished in legal limbo because Davis hasn’t yet responded to it, even though court papers suggest that he’d been served. But now, both sides are due back in court in October 2020, when the case is scheduled for trial.

We’ve reached out to Davis’ lawyer for comment.

The civil case is the latest legal battle for the Baltimore boxer. He’s also embroiled in a civil suit where a jeweler accused him of trying to use a fake check to pay for $250,000 in jewelry. And he’s set to head to trial later this year for allegedly battering his daughter’s mother.