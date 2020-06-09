F**k 12: Black Woman LaToya Ratlieff Speaks Out After Being Shot In The Head By Police During Protest [Video]

America hasn’t seen a rebellion like the one we are currently experiencing in quite some time and it’s not about to let up anytime soon.

While we can’t express enough how proud we are of those who continue to protest every single day for the past two weeks, it’s terribly disconcerting to see how violent and overly aggressive the police have been in the face of peaceful protest.

Law-abiding citizens who are exercising the rights that Amerikkka loves to tout are being maimed, attacked, killed, and otherwise injured by those who are sworn to “serve to protect”

Recently, a victim of that police violence named LaToya Ratlieff, who was shot in the head with a rubber bullet and suffered a severe and graphic injury, spoke to CNN about her harrowing experience, and her ongoing recovery both mentally and physically.