Well, Actually: B. Simone Denounces Dating Booooyfriends With 9-5 Jobs, Fans Remind Her That She Was Homeless

B. Simone has built a steadfast career as an entertainer by using social media and her followers remember EVERY detail of her come up. This is likely why she’s being checked recently over her comments about never dating guys with “regular jobs.”

The lip gloss CEO made the comment while speaking with Nick Cannon on his radio show “Nick Cannon Mornings.” When asked what she was looking for in a prospective partner, B. denounced fooling with men who have to clock in.

B: He can’t have a 9 to 5… Nick: What?! Why not? You don’t want him to have an honest job? B: I mean, he can be a hustling entrepreneur…I think entrepreneurs should date entrepreneurs. Nick:There’s people who have really good jobs with vocational skills.

Is her preference all that bad? Fans thought maybe she should humble herself.

Scroll down to see why! But hit play first to hear her comment.

After the clip surfaced online, the internet has been vocal about their distaste for her B. Simone’s preference. Many are bringing up the fact that she’s been open about sleeping in her car just a few years back.

B Simone is just a weirdo 😂 this bitch slept in a car for three years but a nigga with a 9-5 is to broke for her — BURN IT ALL DOWN (@liberianlois) June 9, 2020

Since B. Simone has shared that she was once homeless, does that mean she can’t have preferences?! But that’s not all fans disagree with, hit the flip to see what else.