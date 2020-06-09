Cardi B Resurfaces On Social Media Without Her Wig — Her Real Hair Is Down To Her Elbows!

Cardi B is back online sharing how she cares for her long, natural hair. The rapper just posted a photo and her hair is almost down to her elbows. Cardi started to share on her IG live a recipe for a hair mask that she puts in her and her baby girl Kulture’s hair to keep it strong, moisturized, and lengthy.

Cardi’s hair mask is full of good stuff from the pantry like avocados, argan oil, castor oil, and eggs. Here’s the video:

And now for the results! Scroll down to see how long her hair grew.