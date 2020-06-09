The Latest Disappointment For Knicks Fans Comes In The Form Of A One-Sentence Statement Conveniently Missing The Phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’

Knicks fans: Why do you subject yourself to such pain time and time again?

The latest disappointment the New York franchise has bestowed upon their embarrassingly loyal fans comes in the form of a statement that came a day late and a dollar short.

As protests continue across the country–and all over the world–following the murder of George Floyd, all types of organizations have spoken out against racial injustice and police brutality. As teams across the NBA came out in support of their players and the communities they come from, it became clear early on that the Knicks would be one of the only teams to not jump on that bandwagon.

That assumption was followed by a leaked email, in which James Dolan told the organization about his decision to not release a statement at all.

I'm told that Knicks players and employees are furious that the team hasn't made a public statement about George Floyd. And I just obtained the e-mail that owner Jim Dolan sent to MSG employees today defending the organization's decision to stay silent: pic.twitter.com/xG1BA7tV5V — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 2, 2020

Now, over a week later, the Knicks have issued a statement on everything going on in our country right now…but, like, barely.

“Every one of us has a role to play in creating a just and equal society, where there is no racism, bigotry, violence or hate,” the message reads. “We stand for all who act for positive change.” And that’s it.

If there’s one thing Knicks fans know how to do well, it’s make fun of the organization. Here’s what people had to say following this lackluster statement from the team.

DEFUND THE KNICKS https://t.co/8WVe93Itzg — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 9, 2020

Knicks PR: “All you gotta say is Black Lives Matter and we are in the clear” Dolan: pic.twitter.com/cKklCi7Hq1 — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) June 9, 2020

Knicks pic.twitter.com/xU8P6gUqep — 6 inches is enough (@ExtendoBans) June 9, 2020