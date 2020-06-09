Rest In Power: Rev. Al Sharpton Makes It Plain “George Floyd’s Death Was Not Just A Tragedy, It Was A Crime” [Video]

Today was a very sad day as family, friends, and other Black families who have had loved ones stolen from them by white people attended George Floyd’s funeral in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

The service was powerful. Equal parts funeral, Sunday chuuch (not to be confused with “church”), gospel concert, celebration, protest, political rally, and call-to-action. George Floyd‘s legacy will be one of fundamental change in society, never to be forgotten.

Among the many speakers and performers who took the stage at the Fountain of Praise church, at the end it was Rev. Al Sharpton who would deliver the eulogy and he spared no one. All of the culpable parties who either directly caused Big Floyd’s death or stood in obstruction to the truth were called out.

Rev didn’t mince a single syllable when it comes to the gross hypocrisy of Black justice vs. white justice.

