WELP: Officers Fired For Spelhouse Students’ Arrests Sue Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

The two officers fired for that viral and violent arrest of Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim have filed lawsuits. As previously reported Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that officers Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner were fired after they were seen on video participating in the college students’ May 30 arrest. The arrest included police breaking out their windows, slashing tires, dragging the students out, and tasing them.

Later things got worse for the policemen when Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced criminal charges against Streeter, Gardner, and four other officers.

The AJC reports that the fired officers are now fighting to get their jobs back and suing the Mayor. In their suit, the two say they were fired without a proper investigation. The suit also names ATL Police Chief Erika Shields.

“Petitioners have suffered irreparable injury to their personal and professional reputations as a result of their unlawful dismissal,” the suit states, reports the AJC.

The ex-officers’ attorney Lance Lorusso is also calling out District Attorney Howard for “relying on the use of a Taser to build the serious charge [aggravated assaault] against Streeter and Gardner.” According to Lorusso, the charges shouldn’t stand because a taser is not a deadly weapon.

As a matter of law, a Taser is not a deadly weapon. It’s not listed as a deadly weapon in any state in the United States,” Lorusso said to WSBTV. “I’ve been exposed to a Taser. I’m still here. I shot people with a Taser in training. They’re still here,” Lorusso said. “It would turn American law enforcement on its ear if we’re going to label a Taser as a deadly weapon.”

