Shannon Sharpe Details His Phone Conversation With Drew Brees Following The Baller’s Controversial Comments [Video]

Ever since the murder of George Floyd, the world’s rallied together to demand justice and equality for Black people in a way we’ve never seen before.

From social media to daytime TV, to looking right outside your own window, the demand for change is more present than ever. On television, one person who always perfectly speaks to the current climate in America is Shannon Sharpe.

Shannon is one-half of the sports show Undisputed, which he hosts alongside his longtime partner, Skip Bayless. Over the course of these past two weeks, Shannon has focused on talking about George Floyd and systematic racism involved in his murder, even detailing his own experiences and the lengths he goes through just to be “left alone.”

Last week, amid nationwide protests, Drew Brees unwisely tried to link kneeling to disrespecting the flag as a reason he doesn’t support NFL players–or anyone else–kneeling. Shannon immediately went on air to correct him and call for his retirement. Drew has since apologized, but Shannon and Skip both expressed their belief that he already showed who he really is.

On the latest episode of Undisputed, Shannon reveals he had a phone call with Drew Brees to discuss his ignorant comments. Shannon says he stayed firm in not letting Drew deflect and try to mention if other quarterbacks had said the same statement, because Drew is in New Orleans and remains a huge fixture in that community, so they all expected better.

You can hear the full details of their 30-minute phone call below.