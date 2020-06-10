A Lil’ Positivity: TDE Is Teaming Up With Think Watts Foundation To Distribute Free Healthy Food In Watts

Top Dawg Entertainment (the label that brings you Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, SZA, and more) is teaming up with the Think Watts Foundation to host “Above and Beyond,” a one-day event in Watts, California in which they will distribute free healthy food to residents.

Beyond Meat, The Harold Robinson Foundation, and HACLA are sponsoring the event, which is scheduled to go down on Wednesday, June 10. Aqua Equity, Community Healing Gardens, GodissLove, and Primestor are also sponsoring. The event aims to focus “on community enrichment through providing healthy food options and nutritional education for residents in all of the Watts public housing projects.”

For this project, thousands of boxes of food from Beyond Meat will be provided to community members of Jordan Downs, Imperial Courts, Gonzaque Village, Nickerson Gardens, and Avalon Gardens. Produce and cases of water will also be handed out to residents.

The label’s official Twitter page tweeted about the even on Tuesday.

This is far from the first time TDE or its artists have given back to Watts, Compton, or the Los Angeles community as a whole. Back in April, Anythony “Top Dawg” Tiffith paid rent for 311 LA families who were struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kendrick Lamar was also seen at the Black Lives Matter protest in Compton this week.