‘I Felt A Sense Of Glory’: Faith Stowers Reacts To Her Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars Getting Fired

Former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers is not being shy in letting the world know how excited she is over the firing of her old co-workers.

The reality star told Page Six that she feels “vindicated” and “hopeful” after Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired for multiple accusations of racist behavior, including making a false police report against her.

Bravo announced that they fired the pair on Tuesday, just days after Stowers–who just so happens to be the only black cast member ever to appear on the show–said that her former co-stars called the cops in 2018 to claim that Stowers fit the description of a woman wanted for drugging and robbing men.

“I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward — help with the fight forward,” she told us. She went on to say that just before she heard the news of the firings, she had been praying for a family member. “I was in the middle of prayer and I felt a sense of — I know it sounds corny — I felt a sense of glory. I felt God’s presence and I’m seeing now [that the news has been revealed] maybe that is what that was. He gave me a sign of optimism meant to be hopeful and showing that all of this was worth it.” “I was ready to put myself in the line of fire because I don’t know what will happen if I don’t say anything, but I’m glad I did,” Stowers continued. “Now I’m seeing Bravo follow suit — the same as MTV and ‘The Challenge’ — [by] letting go of castmates that have also made racist remarks. Bravo is releasing women that have given them crazy ratings because they want to be on the right side of history,” she said, “and I’m seeing [that] people are finally hearing us.” She went on to say that she hopes production companies and networks are “ready to hire casting directors and producers of color to make sure these changes are not just a one-time thing.”

The controversy started when Stowers made the accusations on Instagram Live last week, saying, “There was this article in the Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. I guess this woman was robbing people.” She added, “And [Schroeder and Doute] called the cops and said it was me.”

But Faith wasn’t the only one to talk about this incident. Schroeder herself bragged about it on a podcast back in 2018, saying the pair had said to each other at the time, “We are like, we just solved a f***ing a crime.” Doute also posted the picture of the suspect online, saying, “doesn’t this ex [‘Vanderpump Rules’] thief look familiar?”

Despite the pair’s public apologies on Monday, Bravo released a statement On Tuesday saying they, along with fellow castmates Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, won’t be returning to the show.