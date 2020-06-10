We Love To See It: Christopher Columbus Statue In Richmond, VA Got Torn Down & Thrown Into A Lake Following Protest

A statue of Christopher Columbus located at Byrd Park in Richmond, Virginia–which was dedicated back in 1927–was torn down and thrown into Landing at Fountain Lake this week.

After the removal of the statue on Tuesday night, images of the incident circulated on social media, leading many to applaud the statue’s new home in a river. According to reports from ABC 8 News, protesters used ropes to tear down the statue. Then, they dragged the statue for about 200 yards to the aforementioned lake and tossed it in. The whole thing went down after a demonstration in support of indigenous people.

“This continent is built on the blood and the bones of our ancestors, but it is built off the backs and the sweat and the tears and the blood and the bones of Africans,” Vanessa Bolin of the Richmond Indigenous Society said at the protest, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We’re not here to hijack your movement. We’re here to stand in solidarity.”

The Christopher Columbus statue in Richmond, Va was fallen and dragged a quarter mile and thrown into a lake. #rva #riots2020 pic.twitter.com/klBzJ9Wnlc — Richmond Police (@BeQueerDoCrime) June 10, 2020

This isn’t the only time these protests have resulted in the (long overdue) removal of similar statues.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced recently that a statue of confederate general Robert E. Lee, which is also in Richmond, will be removed. Since the announcement, the move was temporarily blocked with a 10-day injunction by a judge in Richmond after resident William C. Gregory argued that it could possibly suffer “irreparable harm” if it’s taken down.

In Bristol, United Kingdom, protestors defaced and tore down a bronze statue depicting slave trader Edward Colston, rolling it through the streets and then throwing it into the river to a wave of applause.