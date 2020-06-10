InsecureHBO: Jay Ellis Joins Issa Rae And Prentice Penny On ‘Wine Down’ To Talk Romantic Reunion “Lowkey Happy” [Video]

Jay Ellis and Issa Rae’s reconciliation has been the talk of the internet for 3 weeks now and after this past Sunday’s episode, the conversation is sure to continue.

Insecure’s Wine Down took a break last week, presumably to make room for the more important news of the nationwide rebellion, but they are back and ready to dive into what many are calling the best episode of Insecure in the entire four seasons.

Directed by long-time cinematographer Ava Berkofsky, “Lowkey Happy” gives us an intimate look at what it looks like to be self-aware, honest, and accountable for our relationships. Lawrence and Issa did a lot of heavy lifting that was, at times, awkward, funny, revealing, and beautiful. They both have experienced tremendous growth and they are able to talk about that in ways that we rarely see on television between Black couples.

Jay, Issa, and showrunner Prentice Penny get deep into the weeds with everything that happened in episode 8 and do a bit of prognosticating about the final two episodes (one of which we saw this past Sunday).

Press play on the video below then hit the comment section to tell us what you think is in store for Lawrence and Issa in the future.