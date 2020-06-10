Porsha Williams Reveals She Was Chased By The KKK At Age 6, Reflects On Her Civil Rights Legend Grandad Hosea Williams

Porsha The “People’s Champ” has spoken…

Porsha Williams is still doing the work in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. The real housewife participated in Bravo’s Instagram Live panel titled “Amplify Our Voices: An Open Dialogue on Being Black in America” alongside Kandi Burruss and Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Afterward, she was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside W. Kamau Bell and revealed a shocking story about being chased by the KKK. In case you forgot, Porsha is the granddaughter of Atlanta Civil Rights Legend Rev. Hosea Williams who was known for being one of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “most trusted lieutenants” in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

According to Porsha, she can recall a time when she was with her SCLC member grandfather when they were confronted by the KKK. Porsha was just 6-years-old and at her first march when she says the malevolent mayo hate group threw rocks and chased black people back to their buses.

“I was about six years old when I went to my first march,” said Porsha on WWHL. “It was here in Forsyth County, Georgia, and I was excited to go, of course as a little kid, you finally get to go to work with your granddad, you hear he’s doing all this stuff. We get out there and I’m excited, again, innocent, singing the songs, ‘We Shall Overcome…” “We came across Klu Klux Klan, and they decided to protest our protest. They threw rocks at us, I actually got hit with one. They chased us all the way back to the buses, because we had busloads of people with us. They called us the n-word and any other thing the KKK would be calling us.”

Wow. This is a heel turn for Porsha who in season 6 had no idea that the Underground Railroad wasn’t an actual transportation system.

Not only that, but Porsha also reflected on what she thinks would be here late grandad’s reaction to her being a part of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” In an ironic moment, she revealed his childhood nickname for her was actually “his peach” so she’s confident he would enjoy seeing her holding a peach right now.

“Oh, he would love it. Nobody knows this, I’ve never had the chance to say this. Nobody’s ever asked, but he used to call me his peach. so it’s just crazy that I’m holding a peach on Housewives. But, my grandfather in the Movement, he was called the bull in the china cabinet. He was the lieutenant in front. He was the one who would rally everybody together. and get everybody enraged and passionate about the cause. So, me being how I am is exactly how he was. He was just as outspoken and passionate as me.”

During Bravo’s “Amplify Our Voices Panel” Porsha also reflected on her grandfather’s legacy and considered what his thoughts might be about the #BLM movement.

“I think he would be saddened that the work that he had done and the work that [Martin Luther] King [Jr.] and John Lewis, the work that they had done, we’re basically close to be in that [same position],” she said. “It’s not a race. This is a marathon. This is going to take some dedication… So I do think that he would be happy that we’re coming together visually to see that but I do believe he would want us to take that mission just as serious as they did and the way they dedicated their life to it, I would think he would want us to do the same thing no matter what race you are.”

Porsha “The People’s Champ” Williams was one of several ATL celebs and changemakers encouraging people to vote in Tuesday’s local elections.

She’s grown y’all. We see you Porsha, keep it up!