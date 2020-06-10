Slay, Sis! Samira Nasr Named Harper’s BAZAAR’S First Ever Black Editor-In-Chief

Harper’s BAZAAR is announcing a landmark editorial appointment. Samira Nasr has been named Editor-In-Chief, making her the first black EIC in the mag’s 153-year history. Nasr most recently served as the executive fashion director at Vanity Fair where she managed and directed the magazine’s fashion department and all fashion content, including styling iconic covers such as the 25th annual Hollywood issue and the spring style issue featuring Lupita Nyong’o. She also previously served as fashion director at ELLE.

The announcement was made by Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz and Hearst Magazines President Troy Young.

“Harper’s BAZAAR is a leading American fashion brand with a point of view that is hugely influential in the U.S. and around the world,” Young said. “Samira’s important voice will continue to evolve the brand’s distinct position as a style touchstone for fashion’s most discerning.” Hearst president Troy Young added that Nasr’s voice will “continue to evolve the brand’s distinct position as a style touchstone for fashion’s most discerning.”

The #BlackGirlMagic maker herself has since spoken out and she’s dedicated to shining a spotlight on underrepresented voices in the mag.

“At this particular moment in our nation’s history, I am honored, to be at the helm of such an iconic brand,” said Nasr who’s of Trinidadian and Lebanese descent. “My world view is expansive and anchored in the belief that representation matters. I will work to give all voices a platform to tell stories that would’ve never been told.” https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBOvZ5HBVtU/?utm_source=ig_embed

Her announcement comes after Hearst announced a fundraising effort for organizations fighting racial injustice with a pledge to match and double staff contributions up to $500,000.

