Read The Room: Nicki Minaj Is Getting DRAGGED For Doing A Song With Sex Offender Tekashi 6ix9ine

Nicki Minaj just can’t get right. She has been in the middle of one scandal after another that has made fans and haters really have to consider their level of stan-dom for her. Well, actually, the Barbz have never faltered.

In the past few months, Nicki has come under fire for her relationship with her brother in light of his predatory sexual assault of a child and child endangerment. Then she married Kenneth Petty, who can’t even go to a school because he’s a registered sex offender.

Now, in the midst of all of this and the chaos of the world, Nicki Minaj is making a song with Tekashi 6ix9ine who was sentenced to four years probation for using a child in a sexual performance

The song, Trollz, seems to be poking fun at all of this and the people who are outraged. One a semi-good side, some of the money is going to a good cause.

Still…couldn’t she just do a song by herself? SMH.

The internet is again peeved at Nicki. Hit the flip and see why.