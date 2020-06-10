Bey’s Cheese: Beyoncé Reportedly Set To Sign $100 Milli Disney Dollar Deal

Ayyyyyye them Beyoncé bucks keep adding up! Just a year after voicing Nala in the ‘Lion King’ the House of Mouse is reportedly in talks to fork up $100 million to Knowles-Carter according to the UK’s The Sun reports.

“Beyoncé has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand,” a source for The Sun said. “She’s worked on a number of projects for them, including voicing Nala in the reboot of The Lion King, and now they’re keen to secure her for more projects. “Disney have put forward a deal worth around £80million, which will secure Beyoncé for three major projects, including the Black Panther sequel.

According to the outlet, Bey will appear on the soundtrack for Marvel’s upcoming film ‘Black Panther 2,’ which is set for release in 2021, as well as two additional blockbusters.

Beyond providing music for Disney film soundtracks, Bey could reportedly also continue her work as a voice actress.

“As part of the deal they are also trying to get her team to agree to have Beyoncé voicing some of the new documentaries coming to Disney Plus. “After the success of having Meghan Markle voicing the film Elephant on the platform, they have projects coming up which align perfectly with Beyoncé’s brand.

The Sun says the negotiations between Bey and the brand are still being worked out but they are in final stages of inking a deal.

Bey goes way back with Disney, having appeared as Alice In Wonderland as part of the Disney Dream Portrait series back in 2007.

Bey made a surprise appearance during Disney’s charity sing-along last month performing “When You Wish Upon A Star” from Pinocchio. During the show, which aired on ABC, Bey told the television audience, “I’m very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family.”

$100 Milli sounds fair to us! And this is an added bonus for eight-year-old Blue Ivy and Bey and Hubby Hov’s two-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.