Aussie Mommy Iggy Azalea Confirms Welcoming A Baby Boi With Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea’s a mom. After months of rumors, Australian Iggy Azalea has confirmed that she’s welcomed a Playboi Carti kid.

“I have a son,” the rapper, 30, shared on her InstaStory. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. “I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

Iggy Azalea confirms the birth of her son with Playboi Carti pic.twitter.com/jugCBkSDyV — BallerAlert (@balleralert) June 10, 2020

Back in December, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Iggy was six months pregnant but gave no further details. However, Iggy shared a photo of herself in a red bikini, seemingly shutting down the baby rumors.

Her announcement comes after she initially denied the news in April.

“It would be so great if you stopped paying any mind to random tea pages,” she tweeted.

Iggy and her rapper boo Playboi Carti met in 2018 and sparked engagement rumors in 2019. Later that year their Atlanta home was burglarized and one of the items taken was a $35,000 diamond engagement ring. The couple’s remained quiet on rumors that they plan to wed.

Congrats to the couple.