Hi Haters: Newlyweds Who Went Viral At Philadelphia Protest Explain Their Super Sweet Ceremony

In sweet black love news…

Remember when we told you about Dr. Kerry Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon who went viral this weekend after they were wed in Philadelphia and celebrated with #BLM protestors?

Well, the beautiful black couple is speaking out on their head-turning moment that gave some people hope while upsetting some messy miserables.

The newlyweds chatted with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about what was going through their minds, what truly made them weep on their wedding day, and why they wanted to share the special moment with protesters.

“I just remember just focusing on Kerry Anne and like seeing tears come down her face,” said Michael. “That’s truly I think, like, a once in a lifetime experience.”

As for Dr. Kerry Anne, she told Access Hollywood that when she turned and looked at her King she felt proud especially considering the current climate in America.

“My black man is all I could think of,” said Kerry Anne. “This is — this movement right now, black lives matter, and look at what is, to me, the most perfect example of that.”

The couple’s wedding planner Reverend Roxy also checked in and explained why the moment was so meaningful.

Prior to this, Rev. Roxy defended the couple and noted that the pair did NOT plan to wed at a protest. Instead, after their “micro wedding” that was originally scheduled to take place in New Jersey was relocated and downsized. Ironically while outside taking wedding photos Mr. and Mrs. Gordon found themselves amidst #BLM supporters protesting the murder of George Floyd.

Congrats to these two on their union!