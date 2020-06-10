Truth To Power: George Floyd’s Brother Philonise Floyd Addresses House Judiciary Committee

George Floyd‘s brother Philonise Floyd gave the opening statement to the House Judiciary Committee this morning when they convened to discuss racial profiling in the police departments of America.

Fighting back tears, Philonise addressed the United States government about the pain that he and his family are feeling at the loss of their beloved. There are far too many families who have suffered the burden of grief for police bloodlust. It has to stop.

The words Philonise spoke should turn everyone’s spine to steel and motivate us to do our parts to ensure our people get free.

Via CNN:

“George called for help and he was ignored. Please listen to the call I’m making to you now. To the calls of our family and the calls ringing out in the streets across the world,” he said. “Honor them, honor George, and make the necessary changes to make law enforcement the solution and not the problem. Hold them accountable when they do something wrong, teach them what it means to treat people with empathy and respect. Teach them what necessary force is. Teach them that deadly force should be used rarely and only when life is at risk. George wasn’t hurting anyone that day. He didn’t deserve to die over $20.”

