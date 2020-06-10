NASCAR announces the ban of Confederate Flags from all races and events
F**k Yo Flag: NASCAR Announces The Ban Of The Confederate Flag From All Events And Properties
Yesterday we reported that NASCAR’s sole Black driver, Bubba Watson, called for the Confederate Flag to be removed from all events as he became aware of just how comfortable we are with that symbol. We’re not sure how he never recognized this before yesterday, but we digress.
Surprisingly, today, the league actually listened and acquiesced to Bubba’s request and have no banned the symbol of hatred and racism from all their events.
Suffice to say, there are some VERY unhappy racing fans.
“I’m burning all of my NASCAR related material on YouTube right now if you still think I’m not serious.”
This is the final straw. I’ve been watching NASCAR since the 70s. I used to go races proudly with my pops. All lives matter. Stay out of politics. You lost a fan
Aw. Poor thang.
“To be fair, NASCAR is well-known for only turning to the left.”
Well played!
