F**k Yo Flag: NASCAR Announces The Ban Of The Confederate Flag From All Events And Properties

Yesterday we reported that NASCAR’s sole Black driver, Bubba Watson, called for the Confederate Flag to be removed from all events as he became aware of just how comfortable we are with that symbol. We’re not sure how he never recognized this before yesterday, but we digress.

Time for real change. pic.twitter.com/sGdEEXbjkY — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 9, 2020

Surprisingly, today, the league actually listened and acquiesced to Bubba’s request and have no banned the symbol of hatred and racism from all their events.

Suffice to say, there are some VERY unhappy racing fans.

I'm burning all of my NASCAR related material on YouTube right now if you still think I'm not serious.https://t.co/kgk4zxfdg3 pic.twitter.com/tFWgp8XQ7U — Barry 🇺🇸 (@TotalToughScene) June 10, 2020

This is the final straw. I’ve been watching NASCAR since the 70s. I used to go races proudly with my pops. All lives matter. Stay out of politics. You lost a fan — Steven 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸➐ (@LjsGoat) June 10, 2020

Aw. Poor thang.

To be fair, NASCAR is well-known for only turning to the left. — RockGolf (@🏠) (@rock_golf) June 10, 2020

Well played!