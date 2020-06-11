Lauren And Cameron Pose For FashionBombDaily
#LoveIsBlind’s Stylish Sweeties Lauren & Cameron Look Picture-Perfect In Their First Fashion Shoot
They. Look. Good.
Visit FashionBombDaily.com to view our first exclusive editorial of 2020 featuring @loveisblindnetflix couple @need4lspeed and @cameronreidhamilton! The scene was set at @hideokibespoke, a beautiful, Atlanta based, upscale atelier with the simple tagline of, “It’s a Lifestyle.” Lauren and Cameron posed in the myriad rooms, decorated with contemporary artwork and modern furniture. In their first fashion photo shoot, the couple modeled pieces from @hideokibespoke along with couture gowns by @eseazenabor, frothy #Oyemwen robes, bold #saisankoh separates, and shoes from @theshoeblvd. Stylist @msamyj placed the couple in the perfect settings, offering, “The location was beautiful, regal, and elegant. From its manicured landscaping to its architectural details and large open balconies for every room, it definitely gave a perfect feel of romance to flow along with the theme of the shoot.” Suit: @hideokibespoke Dress: @eseazenabor Shoes: @theshoeblvd Read more at FashionBombDaily.com. Photography @yellowbirdvisuals Shoot Stylist: @msamyj Men’s Stylist: @dedrickhhthomas of @hideokibespoke Makeup and Grooming: @latashawright Hair: @thehairprofessorant using @radiantlockshair Editor in Chief: @clairesulmers This shoot was sponsored by @eseazenabor, @theshoeblvd, @hideokibespoke and @rayarjeans Email editorial@fashionbombdaily.com to sponsor our next editorial. #instafashion #style #instastyle #fashionbombdaily #celebritystyle #fashion #loveislove #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix #eseazenabor #blackandwhitelove
Lauren and Cameron Hamilton’s love story has encapsulated viewers who saw them fall in love on Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.” The married couple is still going strong after tying the knot back in 2018 and since then they’ve been bringing joy to timelines.
Most recently the pair posed for FashionBombDaily in an exclusive editorial spread that features pieces from Hideoki Bespoke along with couture gowns by Esé Azénabor, robes by Oyemwen, separates by Sai Sankoh, and shoes from Shoe Boulevard. Their pics also feature styling from Ms. Amy J.
@cameronreidhamilton writes, “I want people to see that Black Lives Matter, Black Beauty Matters, [and] Black Fashion Matters. I am honored to have the opportunity to model Hideoki Bespoke clothing and I want people to see my pride in wearing it. I want people to feel the love that Lauren and I have for each other; I wish to instill a sense of urgency in valuing Black Lives and a sense of hope that the type of love we share is possible. I believe that love conquers all and I want others to believe that too.” Click the link in our bio to see Our first exclusive editorial of 2020 featuring @loveisblindnetflix couple @need4lspeed and @cameronreidhamilton! Suits: @hideokibespoke Read more at FashionBombDaily.com. Photography @yellowbirdvisuals Shoot Stylist: @msamyj Men’s Stylist: @dedrickhhthomas of @hideokibespoke Makeup and Grooming: @latashawright Hair: @thehairprofessorant using @radiantlockshair Editor in Chief: @clairesulmers This shoot was sponsored by @eseazenabor, @theshoeblvd, @hideokibespoke and @rayarjeans Email editorial@fashionbombdaily.com to sponsor our next editorial. #instafashion #style #instastyle #fashionbombdaily #celebritystyle #fashion #loveislove #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix #eseazenabor #blackandwhitelove #interracialcouple #interraciallove #interracialcouples #mensfashion #mensstyle #mensfashion #cameronhamilton #laurenspeed #fashionbombdailyshop #hideokibespoke
Lauren and Cameron also both shared messages with Fashion Bomb Daily about their “boundless” love. Cameron who recently sent out a message to his fellow white people about checking their privilege also added that “black lives, black beauty, and black fashion matters.”
“I hope that these photos represent to the world that Love conquers all, regardless of your race, sex, religion or orientation,” said Lauren. “Until we learn to appreciate & value people for who they are on the inside instead of the outer appearance we will continue to cheat ourselves out of the most beautiful things about human existence. Love knows no boundaries and we are most powerful when we come together in solidarity and unity. I’m so honored that Cam and I represent just that; LOVE and LIGHT based purely on loving each other for who we are as people, our character as human beings and the light of our spirits. Regardless of surface aesthetics… we connected as two people traveling on this journey called life, working to contribute to this world to make it a better place for our (future) children and grandkids.”
“I hope these photos will symbolize the beauty and strength that comes from bold, tenacious love,” said Cameron. “I want people to see that while we can confidently stand as individuals, we bring so much more to the table when we stand together… I want people to see that Black Lives Matter, Black Beauty Matters, [and] Black Fashion Matters. I am honored to have the opportunity to model Hideoki Bespoke clothing and I want people to see my pride in wearing it. I want people to feel the love that Lauren and I have for each other; I wish to instill a sense of urgency in valuing Black Lives and a sense of hope that the type of love we share is possible. I believe that love conquers all and I want others to believe that too.”
“I stand as a proud Black Woman who is beautiful, loved, aware of my worth and I celebrate my power. I'm the dream of my ancestors and I'll continue to keep striving to make them proud and spread love and light. Because light always cuts darkness.” ~ #LaurenSpeedHamilton Our first exclusive editorial of 2020 features @loveisblindnetflix couple @need4lspeed and @cameronreidhamilton! Top and Skirt: @sai.sankoh available at FashionBombDailyShop.com Shoes: @theshoeblvd Read more at FashionBombDaily.com. Photography @yellowbirdvisuals Shoot stylist @msamyj Lauren’s look styled by @theishasankoh Men’s Stylist: @dedrickhhthomas of @hideokibespoke Makeup and Grooming: @latashawright Hair: @thehairprofessorant using @radiantlockshair Editor in Chief: @clairesulmers Email editorial@fashionbombdaily.com to sponsor our next editorial. This shoot was sponsored by @eseazenabor, @theshoeblvd, @hideokibespoke and @rayarjeans #instafashion #style #instastyle #fashionbombdaily #celebritystyle #fashion #loveislove #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix #eseazenabor #blackandwhitelove
“I hope these photos will symbolize the beauty and strength that comes from bold, tenacious love. I want people to see that while we can confidently stand as individuals, we bring so much more to the table when we stand together.” ~ #CameronReidHamilton Suit: @hideokibespoke Our first exclusive editorial of 2020 features @loveisblindnetflix couple @need4lspeed and @cameronreidhamilton! Read more at FashionBombDaily.com. Photography @yellowbirdvisuals Shoot Stylist: @msamyj Men’s Stylist: @dedrickhhthomas of @hideokibespoke Makeup and Grooming: @latashawright Hair: @thehairprofessorant using @radiantlockshair Editor in Chief: @clairesulmers This shoot was sponsored by @eseazenabor, @theshoeblvd, @hideokibespoke and @rayarjeans Email editorial@fashionbombdaily.com to sponsor our next editorial.
Creative Team:
Photography: Michaella Jelin
Shoot Stylist: Ms. Amy J
Sai Sankoh looks, styled by Isha Sankoh
Men’s Stylist: Dedrick Thomas of Hideoki Bespoke
Makeup and Grooming: Latasha Wright
Hair: Anthony Wilson Using Radiant Locks Hair
Editor in Chief: Claire Sulmers
What do YOU think about the Hamilton’s stylish fashion photos??? See more of them on the flip.
