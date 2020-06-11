LoveIsBlind’s Stylish Sweeties Lauren & Cameron Look Picture-Perfect In Their First Fashion Shoot

They. Look. Good.

Lauren and Cameron Hamilton’s love story has encapsulated viewers who saw them fall in love on Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.” The married couple is still going strong after tying the knot back in 2018 and since then they’ve been bringing joy to timelines.

Most recently the pair posed for FashionBombDaily in an exclusive editorial spread that features pieces from Hideoki Bespoke along with couture gowns by Esé Azénabor, robes by Oyemwen, separates by Sai Sankoh, and shoes from Shoe Boulevard. Their pics also feature styling from Ms. Amy J.

Lauren and Cameron also both shared messages with Fashion Bomb Daily about their “boundless” love. Cameron who recently sent out a message to his fellow white people about checking their privilege also added that “black lives, black beauty, and black fashion matters.”

“I hope that these photos represent to the world that Love conquers all, regardless of your race, sex, religion or orientation,” said Lauren. “Until we learn to appreciate & value people for who they are on the inside instead of the outer appearance we will continue to cheat ourselves out of the most beautiful things about human existence. Love knows no boundaries and we are most powerful when we come together in solidarity and unity. I’m so honored that Cam and I represent just that; LOVE and LIGHT based purely on loving each other for who we are as people, our character as human beings and the light of our spirits. Regardless of surface aesthetics… we connected as two people traveling on this journey called life, working to contribute to this world to make it a better place for our (future) children and grandkids.” “I hope these photos will symbolize the beauty and strength that comes from bold, tenacious love,” said Cameron. “I want people to see that while we can confidently stand as individuals, we bring so much more to the table when we stand together… I want people to see that Black Lives Matter, Black Beauty Matters, [and] Black Fashion Matters. I am honored to have the opportunity to model Hideoki Bespoke clothing and I want people to see my pride in wearing it. I want people to feel the love that Lauren and I have for each other; I wish to instill a sense of urgency in valuing Black Lives and a sense of hope that the type of love we share is possible. I believe that love conquers all and I want others to believe that too.”

Creative Team:

Photography: Michaella Jelin

Shoot Stylist: Ms. Amy J

Sai Sankoh looks, styled by Isha Sankoh

Men’s Stylist: Dedrick Thomas of Hideoki Bespoke

Makeup and Grooming: Latasha Wright

Hair: Anthony Wilson Using Radiant Locks Hair

Editor in Chief: Claire Sulmers

What do YOU think about the Hamilton’s stylish fashion photos??? See more of them on the flip.