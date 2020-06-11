Rapper Young Buck Reveals He’s Squandered Music Fortune In Bankruptcy Filing; Relying On Girlfriend (Exclusive)

He had a hit song called “Money In The Bank.”

But these days, rapper Young Buck said he doesn’t have that anymore.

Despite being a member of one of the most popular hip hop groups of the mid-2000s, Young Buck said that he has NO property, money in the bank, cash on hand, barely any assets, and owns just $100 in clothes and $100 in jewelry. Things are so bad that he has to rely on his girlfriend for his basic day to day needs; he drives her car and uses her household goods in the home they share, his court papers state.

Young Buck’s dire finances were revealed in his amended bankruptcy docs, which were filed last week and obtained by BOSSIP.

The rapper, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, said that he owed $50,239 to the IRS and another $106,000 in child support to two baby mamas in Georgia and Tennessee.

He lists that his only source of income this year was from several copyrighted mixtapes, including “10 Bricks,” “10 Bullets” and “10 Bodies,” which pulled in $35,000. Young Buck says he’s also entitled to royalties, but isn’t receiving the payments and is unaware of who is.

Young Buck also specifically requested that 50 Cent and G-Unit be barred from collecting on any money through the bankruptcy, his filing, which was obtained by BOSSIP, states. He and 50 fell out years ago, and the Tennessee artist has made no secret of his disdain for the “Power” executive producer.

The “Shorty Wanna Ride” rapper’s current circumstances are a far cry from his time with G-Unit, when he was touring the world and living in luxury.

A judge hasn’t yet ruled on Young Buck’s bankruptcy. We’ve reached out to his lawyer for comment.