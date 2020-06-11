So Sweet: Vanessa Bryant Posts Throwback Footage Of Her Getting Two New Tattoos Honoring Kobe And Gianna

Following the tragic death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter, Gianna Bryant, in a helicopter crash that also took the lives of seven others, Vanessa Bryant is doing her best to stay strong. The latest step in her healing process was getting some new ink to honor her fallen loved ones, in an effort to remind herself of the good times they shared together.

On Wednesday, June 11, Vanessa posted videos of herself getting the tattoos, which were done by popular celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado.

Bryant now has a new tattoo on her neck, which honors Kobe, and her wrist, which honors Gigi. She didn’t show any close ups of the work, but her captions explained that both tattoos were messages from her daughter and husband that she got transferred onto her skin permanently. She also included the hashtag, “throwback to February, which alludes to the fact that she got these tributes months ago and is just now choosing to share them on social media.

“Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me,” the writing under the first video reads. “#throwbacktoFebruary #housecall So happy I can see my Gigi’s handwriting everyday.”

The caption for the next video reads, “I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me. @nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback #tattooinmyhallway #QueenMamba #MambaMentality.”

It’s always good to see updates from Vanessa as she continues to stay strong while honoring her lost loves.