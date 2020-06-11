Teenearr Releases Powerful Protest Anthem "Free"
Slip-N-Slide Starlet Teenearr Releases Powerful Protest Anthem “Free”
- By alexbossip
R&Baddie Teenearr steps into the spotlight with her newly released protest anthem “Free” that fits perfectly into the freedom-fighting fabric of today’s necessary unrest across the country.
The buzzy singer-songwriter previously recorded the soulful single that she’s now sharing with a world gripped by massive protests against systemic racism, police brutality and deeply rooted oppression.
Hailing from Miami, Florida by way of Jamaica, the soon-to-be IT-girl is already laying the groundwork for a career that bucks the status quo with a refreshing energy that’s sure to have the girls buzzing.
Stream “Free” here and follow Teenearr’s journey to stardom here.
