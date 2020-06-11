Ridiculousness: Rhode Island Donut Shop Says Employees Have Received Threats For Ending Their Police Discount

A donut shop in North Kingstown, Rhode Island–Allie’s Donuts–has been receiving threats after the store announced it would no longer offer discounts for police officers.

In an Instagram video, the store’s owner, Matt Drescher, announced that he’s now the only person working at the store due to his concerns for the safety of employees. Once Drescher made it clear he was against police brutality and systemic racism, he claims his employees started to get abusive comments thrown at them online.

“Due to all of the unfortunate threats that we’ve gotten and just the climate that it is, a lot of the employees don’t feel safe working here right now,” Matt explained in an Instagram video. “I respect their choice, and they’re safe at home. Nothing has happened to their job,” he added. “I’m here right now, have the mixes on the table and I’m going to make as many [donuts] as I can.”

Allie’s Donuts owner Matt says his employees have been receiving threats since he took away Police discounts, he is now working alone pic.twitter.com/o7AB16ap1E — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 9, 2020

While the police and military discount is only 10 percent, customers still decided to show their azz over this tiny inconvenience rather than being concerned with the myriad of more important issues going on right now. Even though the store has received a lot of hate for the owner’s decision, he said that he wanted to stay open “because we do have a lot of supporters.”

This news comes after Drescher took a stand against police brutality, achieving national attention.

“We’re fed up,” the company wrote in a previous Instagram caption. “Until local police take action to solve problems with racism and injustice, Allie’s Donuts will choose to stand with the people of our great state.”

Drescher went on to donate all of Sunday’s proceeds towards Rhode Island Communities for Justice and the Providence Student Union and Amos House.