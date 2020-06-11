Terrence J Got DRAGGED For This Argument With Marlon Wayans But Here’s The REAL Story

The internet must have been bored on this very Thursday. Out of nowhere an old IG video surfaced of Terrence J twisted off a glass of pinot hating on Marlon Wayans and disrespecting the entire Wayans family. Here it is:

Terrence J sound stupid and like a hater . A solid family BUILDS TOGETHER Keenen Wayans did exactly he was pose to do for the culture and his family and his family STOOD ON THEIR OWN TALENT period. Shit wasnt handed to any of them they put in work ! Terrence and his barking wack pic.twitter.com/1ldNmdr4bL — Devil Dick Connoisseur 👑🇯🇲 (@__GeorgiePorgie) June 11, 2020

Terrence also yells out about North Carolina A&T and his frat, Omega Psi Phi. In short, Terrence looked like a whole a$$ clown. He quickly got dragged for it, but there’s a catch. It was all part of a skit, apparently.

THE AWFUL TRUTH with me and Marlon is a COMEDY Parody show. NOT REAL. The segment is called “WHAT HATERS SAY.” New episode today. Please tell the ppl in the back. — Terrence J (@TerrenceJ) June 11, 2020

