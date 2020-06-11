Screenwriter And Journalist Jas Waters Passes Away At 39, ‘This Is Us’ Cast & Close Friends Honor Her

For those who don't know @JasFly here's a profile of her on @shadowandact from 2018. I hung with her on several occasions in LA. Her journey was an inspiration to a lot of us… RIP Jas Waters.https://t.co/pxudjNgMLN — Quibián Salazar-Moreno 🇵🇦 (@q_salazar) June 10, 2020

Members of the media, close friends, coworkers, and fans of a “This Is Us” screenwriter are reeling over her death. On Wednesday, Jasmine “JasFly” Waters passed away. The news was confirmed by several of her peers as well as the “This Is Us” writer’s page. She was only 39-years-old.

“The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature,” reads a tweet from the page. “We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”

Mandy Moore who stars on “This Is Us” also sent her condolences.

The popular personality was a staple on social media for fans and followers who looked forward to her positivity and comedic tweets. She previously had a column in VIBE Magazine and starred on VH1’s “The Gossip Game.” She also wrote for Necole Bitchie and the site’s owner Necole Kane reacted to her untimely passing.

“I’m at a loss for words,” wrote Necole. @JasFly has been on my heart and spirit for some time now. I would always tell her when I saw her, how much I admired her work. Her storytelling. Her authenticity. Her gift to the world. Sometimes I wish I could have said more. I’m saddened.”

Waters was also remembered by Issa Rae who recalled being interviewed by the journalist about her “Awkward Black Girl” series while Waters was writing for Necole Bitchie.

“I‘ll never forget being so excited to get an interview w/ @JasFly for Necole Bitchie back when I was working on ABG. I could feel her warmth through the phone. Over the years, I got to know & appreciate her even more. She was so generous, beautiful and REAL. I’ll miss you, girl,” wrote Issa.

Some of her closest friends recalled how she dared them to believe in themselves with her motivational tweets and others recalled their fond memories of the scribe who also worked on “What Men Want” and Jim Carey’s “Kidding” on Showtime.

Interviewed Jas for EBONY in 2013. Such an inspo to me as a young Black woman journo wanting to carve my own unapologetic path just like she had. Rest in power💔 “I’m a non-conformist. Even as a kid if you told me to go left, I’m just going to go right."https://t.co/5ZOfoJg6FU — Patrice Peck #SupportBlackJournalists (@SpeakPatrice) June 10, 2020

The time Jas bust my balls so much about being ashy, Nivea sent me cases of lotion. Lmaoooo https://t.co/uLl1bH0a80 — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) June 11, 2020

A cause of death has not been revealed.

R.I.P. to Jas Fly. Sincerest condolences to her family, friends, and all impacted by her passing.