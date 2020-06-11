Big Money: Stormzy Pledges To Donate A Whopping £10,000,000 To Black British Organizations & Charities

In what seems to be a never-ending competition (for a good cause) between celebrities seeing who can donate the most money, Stormzy is coming through the woodwork to one up huge donations from the likes of Drake and The Weeknd.

The British grime star pledged to donate a whopping £10,000,000 over the next 10 years to “organisations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reform and black empowerment within the UK.” This huge sum of money will be donated via his #Merky Foundation–which he set up to create the Stormzy Scholarship back in 2018–providing funding and support for black students who wanted to attend Cambridge University.

In a statement alongside the announcement, Stormzy said the following:

“The uncomfortable truth that our country continuously fails to recognise and admit is that black people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage in every aspect of life — simply due to the colour of our skin. I’m lucky enough to be in the position I’m in and I’ve heard people often dismiss the idea of racism existing in Britain by saying, ‘If the country’s so racist how have you become a success?!’ And I reject that with this: I am not the UK’s shining example of what supposedly happens when a black person works hard. There are millions of us. We are not far and few. We have to fight against the odds of a racist system stacked against us and designed for us to fail from before we are even born. Black people have been playing on an uneven field for far too long and this pledge is a continuation in the fight to finally try and even it.”

Stormzy donating £10million to fighting racial inequality. GIVE THAT MAN A STATUE!! pic.twitter.com/punxlOgcT9 — Jeanette 📺🎙🏃🏾‍♀️⚽️🥊🥇🦊 (@JNETTEKWAKYE) June 11, 2020

Sheesh. This is a huge commitment from Stormzy, you gotta respect it!