Do It: ‘Ungodly Hour’ Hotties Chloe x Halle Sisterly Slay Teen VOGUE, Drop New Album

Chloe x Halle are doing it. The sister singers/baddies of Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment are Teen Vogue’s June cover stars. The duo posed for pics shot by a drone, marking the first time a drone shoot has been used for the mag’s cover story. The Ungodly Hour hotties also chatted with TV about being proud of their blackness, revealing more of their personalities in the emotionally complex tracks on Ungodly Hour, getting back to their roots, and exploring what it means to be grown women.

Halle on their new album, Ungodly Hour that dropped today:

“For Ungodly Hour we were so excited to just flip the narrative of being the perfect angel and show the other side[s] of us…. The dark side, the naughty side, the things that happen that you don’t see behind the scenes.

Chloe on how ’90s music and early 2000s production inspired this album:

“We wanted to show our sensual side because we are growing as young women, but we still kept it classy and cute. It was just really fun for us to do that. We also wanted to start dancing this era, and just something really simple. And it makes us so happy to see everyone doing that dance on TikTok.”

Chloe on how the name of the album and title track came about after working with the U.K. duo Disclosure:

“We wrote this song [the title track “Ungodly Hour”] with Disclosure, and we had the best time. I forgot what I was watching, but I heard the phrase ‘ungodly hour’ and wrote it in my notes. [It] kind of stuck out to all of us, and we were like, ‘What can you say with this?’ We all came up with this sentence: ‘Love me at the ungodly hour,’ which means love me when I’m at my worst; love me when I’m not all dolled up and made up. Love me when all my insecurities are out on the table.”

Chloe on making music that grows with them:

“The way our music has evolved is exactly how we’re evolving as young women. The chromelike wings they turn around and show on their album cover, worn with black, latex dresses, are symbolic of their strength and power.”

More on the flip.