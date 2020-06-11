“Untold Stories Of Hip Hop” Exclusive: Busta Rhymes Reveals How The Source Awards Almost Caused A Huge Beef Between 2Pac And QTip! [VIDEO]

Busta Rhymes is telling the little known story of one beef 2 Pac wanted no parts of. It’s all part of the latest episode of Angie Martinez’s “Untold Stories Of Hip Hop: Quarantine Edition”. Busta and Lil Cease join Angie for tonight’s episode and we’ve got an exclusive clip. In the sneak peek below, Busta reminisces about The Source Awards and how one year, producers of the show inadvertently almost started a beef between Q-Tip and 2Pac. Check it out below.

In this extension of the acclaimed “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” Angie Martinez and her guests find themselves, like so many of us, navigating the current situation of quarantine and social distancing. Returning stars, including Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Nelly, and more, join Angie to look back at their original, illuminating interviews, catch up on what’s happened since, and reveal new untold stories along the way.

Each week, Angie will invite friends from across hip hop and pop culture to join her in an exclusive virtual viewing party of “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” with series guests returning via Zoom to look back at the never-before-heard stories they shared and maybe share a few more in the process. Over drinks, games, and more, Angie and her friends will also be joined by celeb fans eager to share their own takes on what went down. New stars joining Angie include Busta Rhymes, and others to be announced.

